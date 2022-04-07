POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Judes Ferry Road (Route 614) will be closed for almost two months, as workers perform emergency bridge repairs in Powhatan.

The section of closed road will span from Huguenot Trail (Route 711) to Woodberry Mill Road (Route 1229).

The Virginia Department of Transportation estimates that weather permitting, the road will be closed until Friday, June 3. Local traffic will still be able to access their properties on either side of the closure.

Drivers should follow the posted detour route:

Northbound Judes Ferry Rd. (Rt. 614) – Take Judes Ferry Rd (Rt. 614) south to Mill Road (Rt. 614) south to Red Lane Rd. (Rt. 628) north to Three Bridge Rd. (Rt. 615) to Huguenot Trl. (Rt. 711) east back to Judes Ferry Rd.