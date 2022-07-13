HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency bridge repairs in Henrico County are expected to bring heavy delays on Interstate-95 south near Parham Road until further notice.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, alternating double lane closures on I-95 south near Parham Road have been implemented while the repairs are made. VDOT said in a release Wednesday that the repairs are required after a vehicle hit the Scott Road overpass in Henrico County.

One lane will remain open but the closures will continue past the Thursday morning rush, according to VDOT.

The department is recommending alternative routes for drivers to avoid delays, including using exit 84 on Interstate-295. Drivers can also use Route 1, which is accessible from the Sliding Hill Road exit (exit 86), according to VDOT.

“Once it is safe for traffic to flow under the bridge, all lanes on I-95 south will reopen,” VDOT said in its release. “Notice will be provided when all lanes are clear.”

All lanes of Scott Road above I-95, which have been closed following another bridge strike in May, will remain shut down until further notice, VDOT said.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.