RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency communications centers across Central Virginia said unfilled positions and retention issues are crunching 911 dispatchers to their breaking point.

Some local departments said it’s been a challenge hiring more dispatchers and retaining them.

Jessica Boster, a dispatcher of 15 years and now an emergency communications training coordinator in Henrico County, said her department has had successful training academies. However, some people leave because they don’t realize what they’re signing up for.

“They don’t understand the intensity of it. They don’t understand the different aspects that come with every single phone call,” she said. “It could be someone in cardiac arrest where you need to perform life-saving measures and give CPR instructions to someone to try and help save a life. It could also be delivering a baby, so it could be very happy. Could be anxious. You never know exactly what it’s going to be.”

The Henrico County department said their turnover rate for dispatchers over the past five years is about 50%.

“It is a concerning number,” said Kevin Pond, chief of the department. “What’s positive for us is that that number is trending downward.”

Hanover County said they’re almost fully staffed, but the turnover rate is climbing to 20%. According to officials, the reasons for turnover are often the stress of the job, the rigorous schedule and failure to complete training.

A spokesperson for the City of Richmond said their department is facing a nearly 10% turnover rate, with about nine unfilled positions.

Powhatan County, though significantly smaller, is facing a turnover rate of 11%.

Goochland County said they’re authorized for 18 positions. Right now, only one position is vacant. Since 2019, six people have left.

Amanda Wharton, an Administrative Communications Supervisor in Henrico, said public safety personnel are always needed, especially 911 dispatchers who are considered “first-first responders.”

“I’m very passionate about helping people,” Wharton said. “It’s never a dull day. So, if you’re up for the challenge, we’d love for you to join us.”

A number of centers told 8News they’re taking steps to hire more dispatchers, like implementing programs that encourage retirees and community members to apply.

In the meantime, Hanover and Henrico Counties said they’re relying on police and fire personnel to help out and are working overtime or working 12-hour shifts to keep up.