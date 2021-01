CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Three shopping centers in the area of Hull Street and Courthouse Roads in Rockwood could be getting an upgrade, under the recently-introduced Rockwood Special Focus Area plan.

Chesterfield County officials unveiled a draft of the plan for the Rockwood community on Friday, Jan. 8, to serve as a guide for future growth, land development and redevelopment decisions, programs, ordinances, and policies. It is the county's first Special Focus Area (SFA).