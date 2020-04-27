Breaking News
Emergency responders searching for missing boater at Lake Anna

BUMPASS, Va. (WRIC) — According to a spokesperson with the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, the search for a missing boater is underway at Lake Anna.

The boat is believed to have capsized with four boaters. Three of the four made it safely to shore.

The search for the fourth male individual is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

