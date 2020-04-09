Employee of DuPont Spruance plant in Chesterfield dies from coronavirus complications

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An employee at the DuPont Spruance plant in Chesterfield County died from COVID-19 complications, a company spokesman confirmed to 8News on Thursday.

The identity of the employee was not provided, but the company did say four other workers at the plant have tested positive for the virus. Those employees are in quarantine and recovering.

“The DuPont Spruance family is deeply saddened to report that one of our colleagues has passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of our colleague. We have offered our support to them during this extremely difficult time,” Ryan Smartt, a spokesman for Dupont, said in a statement Thursday.

“We can also confirm that four other Spruance employees have tested positive for the virus, and following medical evaluation, are quarantined and recovering,” Smartt continued.

