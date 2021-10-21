Emporia driver killed as car overturns, lands on top of him

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old Emporia man was killed when he was ejected from his car this morning. Virginia State Police said the car overturned and then landed on top of him.

The single-vehicle crash happened early Thursday morning in Greensville County.

State police said DeShaun Tyrail Moss was traveling on Crescent Road, north of Crescent Court in Emporia, when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

“As the vehicle overturned, Moss was ejected, and landed on top of Moss,” state police said in a release. “Moss died upon impact.”

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, state police said.

