Emporia, Greensville residents, officials ‘cautious’ as Dorian approaches

(WRIC) — As Hurricane Dorian inches towards Virginia’s coast, state leaders are taking precautions.

Hurricane Dorian won’t hit Central Virginia directly, but 8News meteorologists say the storm could bring heavy rainfall southern parts of the state.

It’s why authorities in Greensville County and Emporia are watching the path of the storm closely – encouraging residents to prepare for the worst.

Hurricane preparedness kits should be a ready-to-go essential household supply, according to authorities. The kits should last families for at least three days.

In the days before the potential effects of Dorian are felt across Virginia, an Emporia Farmer’s Market vendor is trying to sell as much as he can.

“I’m cautious, but still optimistic about which way it’s heading,” said Ric Creech. “At least it won’t be a direct hopefully.”

Dominion Energy remains on standby Wednesday night into Thursday morning, ready to take care of any trees that fall and power outages that may occur.

“We’re staging some of our crews and necessary equipment to make sure they’re ready and in place before the storm even hits,” said Jeremy Slayton, Dominion Energy spokesperson. “So that way when the storm comes through, and it’s safe to do so, we’ll get our crews out in the field to start restoring power as soon as possible.”

As of Wednesday night, Emporia officials say there is no need to evacuate. Should conditions get serious, however, the county will look into opening four shelters for resident’s safety.