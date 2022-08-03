EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after officers found a man shot in an Emporia front yard Tuesday night.

The Emporia Police Department said officers found 19-year-old Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. in a front yard at the 500 block of Park Avenue with a gunshot wound around midnight on Tuesday, August 2.

Police said officers attempted to perform life-saving aid on Harris until the Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived. Harris was then taken to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Emporia Police Department said officers are processing the crime scene and conducting a follow-up investigation of the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Emporia Police Department at 434-634-7320.