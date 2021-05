Aaliyah Smith was last seen on North Main Street. (Photos from Emporia Police Department)

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Emporia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say, Aaliyah Smith,16, was last seen Sunday, May 23, on North Main Street around 10 a.m. She is described as wearing a white tank top and blue pajama pants.

Crews said Smith was seen getting into a vehicle but the make and model are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emporia Police Department at (434) 634-7320.