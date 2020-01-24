Emporia student challenges school board on lack of classroom discipline

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An E.W. Wyatt Middle School student is trying to take the future of her education into her own hands.

“I’m doing this for my friends and other children who feel they need a better learning environment,” said Blair Dickens, an 8th grader at the middle school.

Dickens went in front of the Greensville County School Board on Jan. 13 and read a letter speaking about the issues she was facing – a lack of discipline in the classroom.

“I basically put what I thought and what teachers thought and everyone’s mindset,” Dickens said. “The teachers never had authority. Students would always talk back.”

She says she has seen one of her classmates go to another school because of the discipline issues. She’s just hoping she can get her message out to the community to inspire change.

“I hope more people see it so that more people become inspired to stand up and speak out about their problems,” Dickens said.

In a statement sent to 8News, the Greenville County School Board says they will review the Student Code of Conduct and make adjustments as needed:

“The Greensville County School Board works with the administrators and parents to provide an equitable and safe environment conducive to learning for all students and staff. The board takes concerns presented to us very seriously. We will review the Student Code of Conduct policies and make adjustments as needed. Disruption to the learning environment is not acceptable behavior in the classroom. We continue to work with our staff to put in place preventative strategies, as well as appropriate discipline and consequences while providing a quality education for all students. It will take all of us working together to accomplish the desired result: a quality education for all of our students. We encourage parents and students to address their complaints to building level administrators and the superintendent.” Greensville County School Board

