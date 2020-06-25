Entertainment options open up in Virginia under Phase 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Finding things to do during the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for many.

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is excited to safely reopen with strict guidelines, as are movie theaters, bowling alleys and more. Time has not been flying for businesses still closed during the pandemic.

“It’s definitely been a long three months,” Jerry Mitchell, the co-owner of Holiday Bowl in Chester, said Thursday. “I’m ready to open, ready.”

Virginia will enter the third phase of the state’s reopening plan on July 1, which means more indoor entertainment options for people.

“I think they definitely are ready, they call every day,” Mitchell explained.

Holiday Bowl can open at 50 percent capacity next week. One of the owners said they will be checking temperatures at the door, require masks and cleaning balls and screens between groups. Customers are encouraged to make reservations.

“The big change, really, is we’re asking for tickets to be purchased in advance,” Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, told 8News.

The museum is also asking people to plan ahead. Each group will sign up for a time online, masks will be required and you’ll get help social distancing.

“On July 1, we’ll open to the general public and it will be a little bit different of a museum experience,” Bosket said. “There’s a single walk route through all the spaces, so you don’t miss anything. By having the timed entry, people can space out and be comfortable and safe with their party.”

Phase 3 means more than just new entertainment options. People will be able to gather with up to 250 people, restaurants won’t have capacity limits, child care will reopen for all families and more.