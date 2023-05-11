RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) is investigating the illegal dumping of multiple drums throughout Richmond and Henrico County.

Photos posted by VDEQ show upwards of 23 drums illegally dumped at one site. The drums are filled with “an unknown substance,” VDEQ said.

The substance appears to be a red-colored, viscous liquid.

8News crews at the scene of one of the illegal dumping spots — on Texas Avenue — report the unknown substance does not have a smell. In addition, no increase in insects or wildlife was seen flocking to the substance. The substance is described as an oily, gelatinous material.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) is investigating the illegal dumping of multiple drums throughout Richmond and Henrico County. (Photo: Forrest Shelor/8News, May 11, 2023)

At least four barrels were observed at the Texas Beach site. As 8News crews were at the scene, several cars containing Richmond City officials, Richmond Police, and Richmond Fire stopped by the dump site to observe the happenings.

An investigation into the dumping is being conducted by VDEQ, the City of Richmond and Henrico County.

Anyone with any information on the illegal dumping is asked to email proprep@deq.virginia.gov.