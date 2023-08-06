CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Fascinated by reptiles like snakes and turtles? An event about these cold-blooded creatures is coming to Pocahontas State Park in August.

The event, Radical Reptiles, will be hosted from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Visitor Center of Pocahontas State Park, located at 10301 State Park Rd.

Guests will enjoy entertaining and educational information about reptile’s diets, as well as learn about conservation efforts, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

The event is open to guests of all ages.

Although no event fee will be charged, attendees will be required to pay the standard admission fee at the gate, said the DCR.

Anyone looking for more information can call 804-796-4472.