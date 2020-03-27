Everything you need to know about parks closing this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State and local parks are taking steps to encourage social distancing and slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

RICHMOND

Starting Saturday, March 28, Richmond Parks and Rec will be canceling the use of athletic fields, picnic shelters, park houses and all community centers.

PRCF will also close the following dog parks:

Barker Field

Chimborazo

Northside Dog Park

To make more room for people and give them more space, PRFC said they will be closing the traffic gates located within Byrd Park on Strollers Lane, Westover Road, and Trafford Road.

Follow PRCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

CHESTERFIELD

Chesterfield County Parks and Rec will be taking measures to encourage people to practice social distancing when at the park.

Starting Friday, March 27 they will be removing all nets from basketball goals; and tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts. The courts will be secured by gates and locks. They will also remove soccer and lacrosse goals from athletic fields, including River City Sportsplex.

“In addition to signage, caution tape will be placed on all playgrounds and shelters to discourage social gatherings,” CCPR said.

To learn more about the measures Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation are taking, visit the county’s main parks and recreation page.

VIRGINIA

Overnight facilities and restrooms at Virginia State Parks will be closed from March 27 through April 23.

The closure includes cabins, campgrounds, camping cabins and yurts. If you made a reservation, it will be canceled and you will receive an automatic refund.

You can still visit a state park for day-use activities like hiking, walking, exercise, biking. Staff is available only by phone.

Below are Virginia State Park guidelines for day-use: