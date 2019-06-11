Exclusive: Body camera footage shows Roanoke officers rescuing man in mental distress

(WFXR)– Newly released body camera footage shows several officers from the Roanoke Police Department helping a man dangling over the side of the 581 overpass on May 9th.

“A gentleman who was obviously in a mental health crisis had suspended himself over the 581 bridge at Orange Avenue,” Chief of Police Tim Jones said during a city council meeting on June 3rd.

The man was initally noticed by a nearby officer who stopped traffic and called for additional help. That help included rookie officer, Devin Moore, who was just about a month into the job.

“I just heard an officer say he needed someone up there now and I thought who better than me?”, said Moore.

She and Chief Jones, who happened to be driving nearby, were the first to get to the man. They were soon joined by other officers and in a team effort, were able to pull the man to safety.

“In a situation like this when an officer asks for help and we all get there within moments of him calling it out on the radio, I think it just shows how strong a bond we all share,” said Moore.

The officers’ life-saving efforts were formally recognized at the June 3rd city council meeting. Though Moore and the department were highlighted for their actions, Moore says she just considers it part of the job.

“It’s just a very weird feeling for me to be acknowledged for this because it doesn’t really feel like I did anything out of my ordinary day,” said Moore.

The other officers involved in the rescue were K. Lyle, V. Haddox, Sgt. G. Combs, and Chief Tim Jones.

The man rescued underwent a mental evaluation after he was pulled from the overpass. His current condition is unknown.