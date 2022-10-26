RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we get closer to the holidays, experts are warning consumers of the latest scam going around Central Virginia. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a message for shoppers who may not be aware of how they are being targeted.

Scammers across the region are posing as United Parcel Service (UPS) workers trying to get your hard-earned cash, according to the BBB. Local experts say this one is just as easy to fall for as others going around.

Here’s how the scam works: The scammer will contact you saying they have a package for you but it can’t be delivered due to an out-of-date address. They then ask you to pay a fee to update the address. Once you do so, not only have you given the scam artist access to your bank account, but now they have your address as well.

Barry Moore, the president and CEO of the BBB in Central Virgina, said a good way to avoid falling prey is to remember one thing, “If it’s too good to be true, stop! It ends right there.”

Moore said all mail-carrying services have specific practices, and calling customers directly isn’t one of them.

“With UPS, FedEx and all of them, if they have packages to deliver and if someone comes up to your door saying they have a change of address, be leery of that, because that’s not how they are going to do it,” Moore warned.

He added that protecting your identity is one way to ward off scams and phishing attempts.

And, if you just so happen to find yourself in the cross hairs of what you believe to be a scam, there’s a few things you can do in the moment, the BBB said.

First, write down the phone number. If they give you an email don’t respond, and make a note of what time it happens. Then visit the BBB website.

“We’re gathering data and from there, the FBI takes over and they start to see patterns, and that ring is discovered through patterns so they can get some help to us quicker,” Moore said.

Even though scamming can happen to anyone at any time, research shows it’s happening to one group more than others.

“Just found out last week the group that’s being hurt the most right now are 20- to 25-year-olds,” Moore said. “And you know why? Because they are all using their cellphones while they got their heads down. They’re clicking on things on text messages and emails, and they’re getting — you know — the biggest frauds are being committed against 20- to 25-year-olds.”

If you’ve fallen for a scam or come into contact with a scammer, Moore said to report it to the Scam Tracker on the BBB website.