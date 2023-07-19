CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the James River water levels rise, experts are urging people to stay out of the water, but that warning has not stopped everyone.

On Tuesday night, the Chesterfield Fire Department was called to rescue a group of people stuck on the river.

All parties involved made it back to land safely, but that does not change the fact that multiple first responders had to go directly into the river during dangerous conditions.

The James River hit 13 feet on Monday, July 17 and Richmond has continued to see rain since. Safety experts like Sal Luciano with the Chesterfield Fire Department had a warning to those who defy river safety rules.

“It’s risky,” Luciano said.

Safety experts recommended putting your boating, tubing or kayaking on hold while the river is at dangerous levels. Luciano added that a day on the river during current conditions is just not worth it. When someone goes out on the water, if they get in trouble, it is not just their own lives that can be put in danger.

Water rescues can be treacherous for first responders. These responders arrive at each scene not knowing what to expect, but knowing they have to dive in.

“We send a lot of resources,” Luciano said. “We send fire resources, we send EMS resources, we send command staff and we send scuba resources.”

A split decision to go out on the river after a heavy rainfall could risk dozens of lives. Even the most vetted “river rats” shouldn’t play around right before, during or following heavy rains.

“It only takes a second,” Luciano said. “Something out of your own control to put you in and get you in a situation that you can’t get out of.”

Luciano told 8News that that dangerous decision can set off a chain reaction. If the circumstances become serious, the rescue could lead to days of rescue missions which endanger not just first responders, but other good Samaritans, too.

“It’s dangerous to citizens that may see the incident occur and try to help,” Luciano said.

Despite having rigorous training, responders are still susceptible to moving water, unpredictable heavy debris and low visibility.

“We know that we risk our lives and save other people’s lives, but we ask, don’t put yourself in those situations,” Luciano said. “Keep yourself safe, keep the good Samaritans safe and keep the firefighters safe that are responding.”

When experts say the river is not safe, it’s best to wait it out until the water levels drop. With scattered showers expected to continue, water levels will likely remain high for at least a few more days.

“We always monitor those levels,” Luciano said. “We ask people to follow the guidance of ‘don’t go in the water when it’s over that level.'”