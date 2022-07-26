LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The newest way to assist travelers exploring new places has launched in Louisa County.

The Visit Louisa mobile app launched this week. The app and its companion website, VisitLouisa.org, offer interactive maps, and the opportunity to explore the resources by using categories such as wineries, breweries, cideries, golf, featured shopping sites, tours and trails.

“Louisa is full of hidden gems,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Duane Adams in a release. “This new app helps shed light on area businesses and events that make great daytrips for residents of neighboring counties or add to the experiences of our weeklong visitors.”

Those interested in exploring Louisa can plan an entire trip through the Visit Louisa app or website. Points of interest to travelers can easily be added to a trip plan using a plus sign toggle button on each listing. The release states that plans can be shared with others on social media, email, and text messaging.

The Visit Louisa app is available online, on the App Store and on Google Play.