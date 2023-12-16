POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to explore the beauty of nature during an outdoor scavenger hunt? This event at Powhatan State Park during the afternoon on Saturday may be for you!

The Nature Scavenger Hunt will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the playground parking area of Powhatan State Park, located at 4616 Powhatan State Park Road.

Attendees can bring friends or family, or compete as a team of one during the scavenger hunt.

A ranger will provide attendees a list of items to look for, many of which will be hidden in plain sight.

Teams will get points for each item found, and there will be one hour for teams to find as many items on the list as possible.

The scavenger hunt will be held over the course of about a one-mile walk at an easy pace.