Extra police at Meadowbrook High School after Thursday brawl

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools have confirmed that there will be an extra police presence at Meadowbrook High School after a brawl Thursday saw 8 to 10 students detained by police.

Chesterfield Police Captain Mark Haynes told 8News they aren’t sure what led to the altercation, but no injuries were reported.

Meadowbrook principal Marcie Terry told parents in a message Friday morning that the school would be taking other precautions in addition to the expanded police presence. 8News obtained the message, which is reproduced in its entirety below:

Good morning Monarch parents, We realize that yesterday‘s events led to some uncertainty regarding precautions that we would have in place today to ensure the safety and security of our students. We want to assure you that our division level leadership and local police are aware of the social media postings that have been circulating following yesterday’s events. In response to those concerns and as a precaution, we will have extra police presence inside and outside of the building today. In addition, we will not have homeroom today in order to minimize student movement and we have postponed testing until Monday. We will also limit hallway movement during instructional time. Additional measures may be put in place as the school day progresses. We appreciate your continued partnership as we seek to support your students in having a successful school year. We will provide an update as the school day comes to a close. Meadowbrook High School Principal Marcie Terry

