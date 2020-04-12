Extreme Audio producing face shields for healthcare workers to protect from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Extreme Audio has pitched in an effort to produce face shields to help protect front-line medical staff from the coronavirus. The shields can be used in combination with facemasks to reduce the chance of healthcare workers being infected by the virus.

Mike Bartells, the owner of Extreme Audio locations in Mechanicsville and Midlothian, saw an opportunity to help a bigger cause.

Bartells said the company is inundated with requests for face shields with over 10 hospitals in the Richmond area. He launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the material costs.

Their goal is to make another 1,200 face shields in short order.

