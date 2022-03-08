RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Face masks will be required for attendees of this year’s Virginia High School League 2022 basketball championships, taking place at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center this week.

Per VCU policy, masks will be required to remain on except when actively eating or drinking. Fans will not be allowed to enter games without a face mask.

“VCU’s Siegel Center has provided our athletes, students, coaches, parents, and fans the best atmosphere when hosting our championships for over a decade,” said Virginia High School League (VHSL) Executive Director, Dr. John W. (Billy) Haun in a release.

“We want to have an exciting experience for our kids, and we ask all spectators to respect the VCU mask policy while attending our championships this week.”

The release said that VCU plans to strictly enforce this policy.

The high school basketball finals take place Thursday, March 10, through Saturday, March 12, and tickets are only available for purchase online, and will not be available for purchase at the venue.

Per the school’s website, VCU Athletics is not requiring proof of vaccination for fans at this time.