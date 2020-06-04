Faith leaders in RVA unite to take stand against racism, police brutality

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Faith leaders from across the Richmond area came together to take a stand against racism and police brutality.

The group Clergy Against Racism was formed in 2015 after a deadly church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We meet monthly and have conversations, intimate, thoughtful, vulnerable kinds of conversations, about race and systemic racism,” said member Courtney Allen Crump, senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church.

They came together Thursday to record a video that will go out across the churches’ social media platforms. More than 15 congregations from different denominations are represented in the group.

Larry Branch, pastor of Love Center of Unity Full Gospel Church, said after George Floyd’s death, it is time for them to speak out.

“It’s a time for us to gather together, to reinforce our purpose and directive and speak to this issue, speak to this community,” said Branch.

He spoke about the Richmond protests which turned into riots over the weekend.

“Even though I’m not one who is in favor of the violent protest or the looting, I understand what’s going on. We’re here to dismantle racism in our country,” Branch told 8News.

Pastor Reuben Boyd with Third Street Bethel AME Church said things have to be different going forward.

“We have suffered long enough and we’re tired and it’s time that there’s change in this country,” Boyd said.