Faith leaders voice concerns over payday and title loan businesses in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several faith leaders in the area are calling on lawmakers to strengthen consumer protection laws when it comes to payday and title loan businesses across the state.

They gathered Friday to let their message be heard, saying Virginia has some of the weakest protections in the U.S. when it comes to the issue.

Walking into a payday loan business is easy for most. You go inside and fill out paperwork and receive cash. The payback portion is what faith leaders said is unfair.

Loletha Smith believes she could have found another way to find money rather than borrowing it from a loan corporation.

“The process was easy,” she explained. “But, the aftermath is what is disheartening and hurtful. Borrowing at $200 and then paying back 350 is not helping you in the long run.”

Virginia Faith Leaders for Fair Lending gathered across from a payday lending business in Henrico County on Friday to voice their concerns. According to Pew Research, Virginia is one of only 11 states with no cap on interest rates for installment loans over $25,000.

The report also says more than 90 percent of the state’s payday and title loan stores are owned by out of state companies.

