Fall Festivities in RVA: What to do for Halloween and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s plenty to do in Central Virginia this October, whether you’re looking for spooky scares or family-friendly fall festivals.

Through Oct. 27- Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

This year, Busch Gardens is taking ‘scary’ to a new level with its six haunted houses, six ‘Terror-tories’, escape rooms and frightening shows.

Tickets start at $46.99. Click here for park hours.

Through Nov. 2- Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion

The 19th season of this event features more than 400 monsters roaming the park, 7 mazes, 6 scare zones, more than 20 thrill rides and coasters. The park opens at 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $39.99. Click here for more.

Oct. 4-5- Richmond Oktoberfest

Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Click here for more details.

Oct. 5-6- 2nd Street Festival

The free festival in Richmond features four stages of music from Broad Street to Jackson Street in Historic Jackson Ward. Click here for more details.

Oct. 4-31- Petersburg Haunts Walking Tour

A walk through historic Downtown Petersburg featuring nine new stops on High Street. The 90-minute tour covers 400 years of legends, ghosts and more. Tickets are $15 per person. Click here for more details.

Oct. 4-Nov. 2- Eerie Nights Ghost Tours of Richmond

Guides in special makeup and period costume take on the character of a Richmonder from the 1800s or 1920s to lead you around several historic and haunted sites. There are walking or trolley tours for $14 per person. Click here for more details.

Oct. 11-13- Richmond Folk Festival

Enjoy Richmond’s popular three-day music festival on the Riverfront. It’s been voted as the best music festival in Richmond several years in a row. For details on the music lineup and how to get there, click here.

Oct. 12- Richmond Mac & Cheese Festival

Sample more than 30 kinds of mac and cheese at this gooey food festival at the Richmond Raceway Complex. There will also be craft beer, wine, cider and live music. Click here for tickets and other tasty tidbits.

Oct. 12-13- Gourds, Goblins and Ghouls Festival

The Hanover Vegetable Farm will host more than 40 vendors, wineries and live music. Plus, enjoy hayrides, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and fun for the whole family. Tickets start at $8. The farm also features the RedVein Haunted House. Click here for the details.

Oct. 14-31- Haunting on DoG Street at Colonial Williamsburg

Ghost tours, family trick-or-treating and more bring Colonial Williamsburg’s annual Haunting to life. Click here to learn more about special evening programs and get tickets.

Oct. 18- Spooky S’mores and Creepy Campfire at Maymont

Explore the Maymont grounds on a night hike and then make s’mores and enjoy stories around a campfire. Tickets start at $20 and one adult must be registered for every four children. Click here to register.

Oct. 19- Hanover AutumnFest

Enjoy live music, BBQ, craft beer and wine and family activities at Hanover Tavern. Admission is free for the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to learn more about parking.

Oct. 19- Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival

The annual festival takes over Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Leigh to Broad Streets. Expect live music from local bands, delicious fall treats and a popular costume contest for kids, adults and pups. The free event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for details.

Oct. 19- Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival

Join the Prince George Historical Society for traditional food and beer, music, games and agricultural exhibits. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more details.

Oct. 20- Goblins and Gourds

This family-friendly event features music, pumpkin painting, storytelling and fun in the Children’s Garden at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The event comes with regular garden admission and goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to check out a tentative menu for the event.

Oct. 25-26- Voices from the Shadows

Costumed guides lead you on a lantern tour of Pamplin Historical Park. You’ll hear ghostly stories from the 19th century as you tour battlefield trails, an old plantation home and a cemetery. Tours are $6 for children and $12 for adults. Click here sign up.

Oct. 26- Innsbrook Pumpkin Palooza

The 10th annual festival features face painting, a rock wall, battle of the bands, pony rides, a petting zoo, pumpkin bowling, a costume contest and more. Admission is free and you pay as you go for Games and attractions. There will also be food and drinks. Click here for details.

Oct. 26- Halloween Tea at Pamplin Park

Petersburg’s Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier are hosting their first-ever Halloween Tea. Learn about 19th-century Victorian traditions and mourning attire and enjoy fall refreshments. For tour event times and tickets, click here.

Oct. 26- Fancy Me Mad

This fall event honors the spirits of the season and master storyteller Edgar Allen Poe. You’ll go on a ghostly graveyard tour followed by tales from Mr. Poe himself. Tickets start at $6 for children and $12 for adults. Click here to sign up.

Oct. 26-27- Celtic Festival and Highland Games

The annual festival takes over the Richmond Raceway Complex from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Enjoy a fiddle competition, harp competition, piping and drumming, highland dance, food, whiskey and more. Click here for a full list of events and activities as well as tickets.

Oct. 27- Harvest Stew and Stout Festival

You’ll find all kinds of stews at Dorey Park for this year’s festival. Lawn chairs are welcome so you can enjoy live music. Pets are also welcome. There is a suggested $1 donation. Click here for more information.

Oct. 27-29- Ghosts Walk at Night Tour

Tour the haunted Hanover Tavern, Old Stone Jail and Historic Courthouse. Hear ghostly tales of actual events and paranormal activity. Tickets are $15 per person, and this tour is not recommended for children under 10. Click here to get your tickets.

Oct. 31- Halloween in the Park

This family-friendly event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Flora Hill Park in Colonial Heights. It includes trick-or-treating, games, face painting, refreshments and, of course, candy. Don’t forget your costumes. Click here to learn more.

