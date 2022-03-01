RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Masks are now optional for Virginia students under a new law taking effect March 1, which allows families to opt their children out of wearing them in the classroom.

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739 into law last month, after it passed with bipartisan support in the General Assembly.

Richmond Public Schools said 225 students across its division, totaling less than one percent of enrollment, opted out of wearing masks Tuesday.

Hopewell Public Schools also said a majority of its students are still wearing them, though they’re not keeping track of the count.

Will Sowers, the parent of an RPS student, told 8News that he and his wife support the mask-optional law.

“We chose to tell our daughter that she didn’t have to wear a mask, although we sent one with her to school if she decided to wear one,” he said.

Sowers said they received an email from the Superintendent 12 days ago about submitting a formal request.

RPS said a parent or caregiver will need to email COVIDrps@rvaschools.net and indicate the child’s name and school to have their student’s decision on file. Anyone can request the exemption, and they don’t have to provide a reason – both requirements of the new law.

Other school systems like Chesterfield and Hanover County Public Schools dropped their mask mandate before the March 1 deadline.

This comes as the CDC recently updated its guidance to no longer recommend universal masking in schools where communities have a low or medium transmission level.

Allison Sowers said the updated guidance could help students get back to a normal education.

“I do feel disappointed that this seems so political. I personally didn’t vote for our current governor, but I’m really thankful for this law,” she said.

Michael Mulhall, the parent of two Chesterfield students, said the law satisfies people on both sides of the issue.

“I’m just happy we were able to come up with a compromise that serves our kids best,” he said.

The CDC also updated its guidelines for masks on school buses:

“Effective February 25, 2022, CDC is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require that people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs. CDC is making this change to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask-wearing in K-12 and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.”

RPS said their mask mandate remains in place for staff and for students on buses.

Chesterfield and Henrico have lifted their mask mandates for employees and for students riding on buses.