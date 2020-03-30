Family demands answers from Henrico rehabilitation center struggling with COVID-19 outbreak

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the number of coronavirus cases rise nearly every day in Virginia, many are concerned about their loved ones who are vulnerable to the virus. A family seeking answers from Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County, where eight people have died from COVID-19 and dozens have tested positive, spoke with 8News on Monday about their loved one.

Fred Turner suffered severe brain damage after he was hit by a car at just 3-years-old. Turner, 65, has resided at the center for the past year.

With visitation being restricted, the Turner family said they feel like they’ve been left in the dark after not receiving any information from the facility.

“It appears that it’s a death trap, it appears that way in a sense that we can’t see him, we can’t go take him out,” Bernice Stafford-Turner, Fred’s sister, told 8News.

Bernice and her daughter Precious say there’s a lack of communication when it comes to the outbreak at the center.

“When I called Sunday I actually wanted to speak to the doctor to find out what the community can do and I was told there was no doctor present,” Stafford-Turner said.

Stafford-Turner says she still has no update on her brother’s status and at this point they don’t know if he’s been tested or in isolation.

“They’re not calling us and saying ‘hey this is what’s going on with your uncle,’ we are literally finding out on the news that people have died there,” P. Stafford-Turner told 8News.

Fred Turner is considered at-risk as he struggles to verbally communicate and can’t walk. The family is now calling on the government to act after saying they have reached out to Gov. Ralph Northam, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and even the White House.

“I called the president’s office and the only thing I got from them was call back between nine and four,” B. Stafford-Turner said.

