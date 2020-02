RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Crews are investigating a house fire on 34th street in Richmond.

Fire crews went to the home at 3:47 a.m. Monday and found heavy smoke and flames pouring from inside the house.

Investigators tell 8News, there’s extensive damage to the house, but a family and their dog were able to make it out safely.

The cause is currently under investigation, and the red cross is helping the family.

