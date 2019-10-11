Family hopes to get Chesterfield man home following medical emergency in Germany

A Chesterfield man is waiting to come home after a medical emergency has extended his family trip in Germany for weeks.

Jim Miller required surgeries and ICU care following a coma in Munich, Germany.

“I think he’d be happy that we are still here together and we won’t leave his side,” Jim’s daughter Carter Miller said.

Carter and Mark Carter, Jim’s children, said the family was set to fly home on Sept. 27 but they woke up to a different reality.

“Our father was on the floor,” M. Miller explained.

“He was unresponsive and he was breathing but he was actually at the time we didn’t know but he was already in a coma,” C. Miller told 8News.

Jim Miller was rushed to a hospital in Munich with a subdural hematoma, also known as a brain bleed.

Surgery relieved pressure on his brain but even after a week and a half in intensive care J. Miller experienced more problems.

“He became septic and he has pneumonia and he was rushed into two more separate surgeries after that,” C. Miller said.

His children are caring for their father in a foreign country all while wondering how to figure out the finances.

“We can’t find any of his checkbooks or any of his power of attorney or anything from over here being so far from home,” C. Miller explained.

The Millers learned that some of Jim’s mounting medical bills would be covered.

“Luckily he had a supplemental insurance that covered him out of the country but he capped that out probably last week,” M. Miller told 8News.

Taking it day by day, the family is just waiting for J. Miller to stabilize. His children said they desperately want to get him home to recover. They have even arranged an air ambulance to fly him straight to Virginia, but it comes at a hefty price.

“Almost $72,000, it’s an ICU equipped private jet that’ll fly him,” said M. Miller.

While the family could have never predicted the situation, they told 8News there is a lesson to be learned.

“We will never leave the country without travelers insurance and we will make sure we know where all important documents are at a family members’ house before they leave the country,” C. Miller told 8News.

The family is waiting for next Wednesday, when they’ll find out if J. Miller is stable enough get on the air ambulance. You can find the family’s GoFundMe link here.

