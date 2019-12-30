Family hurt in Powhite Parkway crash pray for daughter’s recovery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield family is praying for a miracle after all five family members were hurt in a crash on Powhite Parkway last week.

The Harris’ were on their way to visit family in Maryland on Dec. 27 when a Toyota Yaris coming from the other direction crossed over the median and slammed into their SUV.

All five family members — father Jeremy, mother Megan, 16-year-old Kayleigh, 11-year-old Addison and 10-year-old Jeremiah — were hurt.

“They lost control for some reason, crossed the median and struck my sister’s car behind the driver’s side, flipping the car seven times,” said Megan’s sister, Brandy Redding, in a Skype interview with 8News.

Kayleigh, the family’s 16-year-old daughter, was ejected from the car and sustained the worst injuries. The teen, who enjoys playing volleyball and was finishing up driver’s education, is now in the Intensive Care Unit at VCU.

“She is looking at weeks, if not longer, in recovery and multiple surgeries to come. She’s still paralyzed from the chest down. No change yet but doctors are telling us we need to give it a couple more days for her body to recover, to stop swelling,” Redding explained.

Redding said the other four family members have been released from medical care with injuries such as burns and lacerations. Kayleigh has been awake at times and is able to talk to her family.

“She’ll kind of peek her head out for a second and ask who’s in the room and if we’ll hold her hand,” Redding told 8News.

The family is now praying for a miracle.

“That’s all we can do is pray that she’ll recover, that she’ll walk again, that she will walk away with just a bad memory,” said Redding.

Redding set up a GoFundMe for the family. You can find it here.

