Family invites public to attend funeral of local WWII veteran

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a local World War II veteran who passed away Monday is welcoming the public and other veterans to help them celebrate and honor one of the Greatest Generation.

Linwood S. Broach, 95, of Richmond, served in the Army from 1944 to 1945. His family tells 8News he was awarded the Purple Heart after he was shot in the head in Germany.

Only a few people are expected to attend the funeral, as his immediate family is now very small. His grandson, Mark White, is inviting others to attend the funeral, which is set to take place Friday, July 26.

White says the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, located at 1401 S. Randolph Street, Plot G2.