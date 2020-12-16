Family lays young mother killed in Greensville car accident to rest: ‘For some reason, God said it was her time’

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Family of the young woman killed in a car accident in Greensville County Friday are remembering the mother of four as “caring, loving, and beautiful.”

Virginia State Police say around 1:30 p.m. Friday, 28-year-old Barbara Harris was driving eastbound on Dry Bread road when she lost control of the car, ran off the road and over corrected before the car flipped several times. She was ejected and died at the scene while two young kids were rushed to hospitals.

Police say a 6-year-old was med-flighted to MCV Richmond with life threatening injuries, and a 4-year-old was transported to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Harris’ family says the mother and kids were running an errand within two miles from where she lived when the accident happened.

Police say Harris was driving a 1989 Mercury Cougar. Her future mother-in-law, Dee Powell, said Harris had been complaining that her seatbelt hadn’t been latching correctly in the car. Powell said the mother always wore her seatbelt otherwise.

“I beg that everyone, no matter how close to home you are, make sure your seatbelt is secure. Don’t make another family go through this,” she told 8News.

A funeral was held for Barbara Harris on Tuesday in Jarratt. Her brother, mother, father, ex-husband, fiance, future mother-in-law and other family were all there to pay their respects.

“For some reason God said it was her time but I needed more,” said her mother Susan Carter. “She was my baby girl and we had a bond between us that nobody could ever break.”

Before the funeral, family told 8News stories of who Harris was and how they will forever remember her.

“She was the best thing that ever happened to my son, David Martin,” Powell said. She also recalled her future daughter-in-law’s love for animals. Powell said one time, Barbara saved a random hunting dog from the side of a road. “She stayed beside that dog until a rescue came and got that dog. I will never forget it,” she said. “She loved everything living.”

“I want people to remember Barbara as caring, loving, and beautiful as she is,” Carter said. The family agreed that Harris’ greatest pride was raising the four kids in her life. “Everything was about the children,” her mother said. “Each and every year they’re gonna see her picture and know she’s there with them.”

The kids involved in the accident are back home from hospitals recovering. “She always cared about us,” her stepson told 8News Tuesday. The family is thankful that both kids survived but hope they can someday forget the trauma caused on Friday.



