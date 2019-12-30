Family members remember 89-year-old woman killed in Henrico hit-and-run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A community is mourning the loss of an elderly woman after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Henrico County.



Henrico Police found 89-year-old Rosa Brown lying on East Laburnum Avenue Friday morning.

Brown’s family says Rosa was very active and was on her regular evening walk when she was hit and killed.

“She did it every day. Sometimes, twice a day. She would go walking,” said Cora Shearn ,Brown’s sister. “She walked up to Mechanicsville, she would go to Save-A-Lot, Walgreens, all of the stores. All of the stores knew her.”

Shearn said she called her sister several times on Thursday to check-in and was worried when she heard nothing back.

“I couldn’t get an answer,” said Shearn. “I called her that morning and I still didn’t get an answer.”

Henrico Police say Brown was walking along the shoulder lane on East Laburnum Avenue when a car hit her and left the scene.

Shearn says despite her big sister being gone, she is trying to keep their bond intact. On Sunday, Shearn found the strength to go to church, something her and her sister always did together.



During worship at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Reverend Sylvester Turner said he is heartbroken by the tragedy, but the church will always remember her as an independent God-loving woman.

“The tragedy should not changed who she has been. Who she’s been to this church and to this community,” said Rev. Turner. “Did she get to Heaven on my terms? No. But, she got to Heaven on God’s terms.”

No arrests have been made in the hit-and-run, but Henrico Police are still searching for the driver.

If you know anything about the incident call police.