HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Family members are mourning one of the two men who were killed this morning in a residential construction site accident in Short Pump.

Henrico Police said the victims of the tragic accident have been identified as Oscar Rosales, 18, and Juan Carlos Moreno-Romero, 34.

First responders from both Henrico Police and Henrico Fire got a call at 8:16 a.m. for a report of a fire around a residential structure in the 4500 block of Bacova Club Court. When first responders arrived, they said they found three men lying on the ground– two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third man was taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated for injuries to his arms and legs caused by electrical exposure.

“It’s definitely a tragic day here in our community and our hearts and prayers go out to the affected families,” said Henrico Fire Assistant Chief, Henry Rosenbaum.

When 8News arrived on the scene, there was at least one person who reacted to the news by dropping down on their knees, overcome with emotion.

The incident is believed to have involved nearby powerlines, which knocked power out for much of the Short Pump area. First responders said they discovered a piece of scaffolding that was used to put up siding- was in contact with the power line that was adjacent to the house.

Mishel Castaneda spoke to 8News in Spanish and said 18-year-old Oscar Rosales was her nephew.

“I feel very sad and I feel the pain that my cousin is feeling for her son, which has already passed into God’s hands,” Castaneda said. “I am also a mother and I know what it feels like for a child to leave.”

Castaneda and other family members were seen walking around the site after the accident. Some of the workers’ equipment was still laying on the ground.

She said Rosales’ mom lives in Guatemala and heard what happened.

“She is devastated. She cannot travel to the United States because she is in Guatemala. I am the only family that can see what happened,” Castaneda said.

Castaneda believed that the incident happened due to negligence, and said her nephew didn’t have enough protection from the cables.

“Please, in other jobs have more precautions to be able to do this kind of work,” Castaneda said.

Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigators were seen at the site of the accident. Henrico Fire, Henrico Police and OSHA said they are working together to determine the cause.

“On behalf of multiple responding agencies involved in today’s incident, our thoughts are with the entire family near and far during this tragic incident,” said Will McCue with Henrico Police.