CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of three are without a home Thursday morning after a fire tore through their house in Chesterfield County.

According to Chesterfield Fire & EMS officials, crews arrived at the home — located on the 9000 block of South Boones Trail Road — around 3:43 a.m. Once on the scene, crews found a heavy fire coming from the second floor.

The fire was marked under control at 4:05 a.m.

Three adults and a dog were able to safely escape, and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

