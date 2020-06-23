Family of 4 injured in Hopewell tractor-trailer crash

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A family of four was injured and taken to the hospital following a single tractor-trailer crash on I-295 south Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at 4:20 a.m. at mile marker 13 — two miles south of Route 10. The tractor-trailer was hanging on the side of the Frederick T. Gray Bridge over the Appomattox River.

Two southbound lanes were closed off for nearly three hours.

Police said the driver struck the jersey wall on the right, swerved across three lanes and hit the wall on the left.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with 8News for updates.