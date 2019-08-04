Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of five are without a home after a house fire in Henrico’s East End.

Fire crews responded to the 5100 block of Meadows Run to battle a fire that investigators believed started on a deck, spread up the exterior wall and continued into the attic and upper floor of the home.

No one was injured.

Two adults and three children, who made it out the home safely before fire crews arrived, were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

