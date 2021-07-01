Family of woman shot, killed inside Petersburg home seeking justice

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)–Family members are seeking justice after a woman was shot and killed inside a Petersburg home Thursday.

19-year-old TaMeyah Caldwell died in an early morning shooting on Blick Street. Adeshia Taylor, her sister, said the shooting happened inside her home.

Officers arrived at the 700 block of Blick street after midnight Thursday and found a man and a woman shot inside the house. Police said Caldwell later died from her injuries, but the man is expected to be okay.

Taylor said Caldwell had visited her home just hours before the fatal incident.

When Taylor received a phone call from detectives Thursday morning saying Caldwell and her friend were shot, she wasn’t home. Taylor was at the hospital visiting her son who had also been injured in a shooting.

“My son was shot first,” she said.

Police responded to a double shooting outside Taylor’s house around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said two men were shot outside, with one of the victims airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Taylor said the man airlifted was her son. A bullet grazed his head and he was shot in the chest. Luckily, Taylor said he returned home from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

“Just want peace. There’s nothing else I can say that’s going to bring my sister back,” she said.

Chris Burris, Caldwell’s brother, said she graduated from high school last year. Caldwell had also recently moved to Virginia from South Carolina and was living with him.

“She’s just an innocent person,” he said. “She didn’t know nobody, just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

He added her infectious smile touched the hearts of many.

“She tried to help anybody, like no matter who it was,” Burris said. “She always had a smile on her face.”

Caldwell’s siblings remember her as a woman who loved to eat, but her favorite dish was pasta.

“My sister wasn’t a bad girl,” Taylor said. “She loved her family. She was an outgoing person and she worked.”

Caldwell’s family hopes authorities will find the person responsible.

“Justice will be served,” Burris said.

Petersburg police said it’s unknown whether the two shootings are related.

8News reached out to police to find out if they have any suspects and what led to the shootings. We did not hear back.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call 804-861-1212.