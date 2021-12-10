Family of woman killed in tragic shooting team up with Richmond SPCA to honor her memory

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Richmond woman who was shot and killed last week is honoring her love for animals by joining forces with a local non-profit.

Briana Whittaker-Oliver, 27 was killed last Monday, now her family and the Richmond SPCA are coming together to dedicate a plaque in her name.

Since middle school, Oliver knew she would become a veterinarian.

Her love for animals sparked interest in volunteer work at the Richmond SPCA from 2007-2010.

Carol Lajoie, the SPCA’s Director of Development, said Oliver’s passion for animals transcended the workplace.

“It’s just something else when somebody dies in the way that she did and I just can’t imagine her mom’s heart right now,” she said.

Oliver’s dream was cut short after her tragic death last week along Chamberlayne Avenue.

Richmond police said officers found her on the ground after responding to reports of random gunfire.

Nakia Whittaker-Woody, said losing her oldest daughter was unbearable, “At that point I lost it because it’s like “What? Somebody took my child?”

Her favorite memory with Oliver was enjoying the many house parties she hosted.

“Briana was the life of the party all the time. She loved to smile, she loved to hang around the family, she just really loved to have a good time,” she said.

Oliver’s efforts to care for animals will continue even after her death. Whittaker-Woody requested donations be made to the SPCA in her daughter’s name.

A plaque with Oliver’s name, picture and a loving quote will eventually hang up on the non-profit’s celebration wall.

“We’re so proud that part of her legacy is going to live with the Richmond SPCA, an organization that she worked for and clearly loved and so now she’ll always be a part of us,” said Lajoie.

The SPCA said the plaque in memory of Oliver will go up on the celebration wall later this month.