HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A beloved staple of the metro Richmond area is now being sold after being a family-owned business for 70 years.

Saxon Shoes was opened by Jack and Gloria Weiner in 1953. Over the years the business changed locations and faced many hardships but remained under the stewardship of the Weiner family.

“I feel really good knowing that my parents would be really proud of what we’ve built,” said Gary Weiner, the store’s current owner. “Some people have mentioned the word ‘bittersweet.’ But, for me, I’d say it’s 90-95% sweet.”

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Weiner announced that he had decided to sell the business to Comfort One Shoes, a shoe store chain based in Alexandria.

“They’re a very similar business to ours,” Weiner said. “They want to provide good shoes to good people.”

According to Weiner, Comfort One intends to keep the Saxon name and will bring additional products and upgrades.

In a Facebook post on the store’s official website, Weiner’s daughter, Amanda Weiner — who will remain as the store’s director after the Comfort One transition — explained that the business had been sold so her parents could enjoy a much-deserved retirement.

“I have what I want — a healthy family and lots of friends,” Weiner told 8News. “It’s time. It’s just time to sit back and enjoy it.”

Weiner said he has been working in the store for over half a century — beginning at the age of 15 until today at the age of 66.

“We love Richmond and we look forward to spending the rest of our lives here,” Weiner said.