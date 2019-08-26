Family says missing boater has 5-month-old daughter at home ‘whom he loves dearly’

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Adam R. Napier, the 30-year-old who went missing while boating along the Rappahannock River in Caroline County on Sunday, said he has an infant at home “whom he loves dearly.” Authorities continued the search Monday but have yet to find Napier.

“If Adam is found not alive,” Brittany Briggs, the mother of Napier’s five-month-old daughter, said, “this little girl will never really know her dad.”

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said a boat hit something, possibly a sand bar, near Portobago Bay and overturned Sunday afternoon. They said one person was rescued but Napier was not found.

“She’s the spitting image of him,” Briggs said of their child. “If you’re looking at her, you’re looking at him. Her face lights up every time she sees her dad.”

Seven different agencies have been searching the Portobago Bay area since Napier disappeared. The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is leading the search.

Briggs told 8News that Napier is an avid fisherman and had experience on the river.

“He’s very experienced with this waterway, actually,” she explained. “He goes about five times a week.”

The search for Napier is still going on and expanding. 8News learned Monday evening that the survivor of the boating accident is currently helping rescuers. Briggs said that their daughter will always have a part of him with her.

“If Adam is gone, we’ll never get back, but looking at her, we’re looking at him so we’ll still have a part of him,” she told 8News.