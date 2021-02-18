Family without a home after early morning fire in Henrico

HENRICO Va. (WRIC) — A family is without a home after an early morning fire in Henrico County. This happened just after 1:30 A.M. on Point Hollow Drive in the Sterling Forest community.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the side and front of the home. The residents were able to escape before flames engulfed the home, and were outside when fire units arrived. The home was severely damaged during the blaze.

Henrico Fire Marshals are still working to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.