Farmville family wants answers after dog shot: ‘It absolutely broke my heart’

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Cumberland County family is heartbroken after they say their dog was shot while playing in the yard.

The family told 8News they want to know who would hurt him and why?

“It absolutely broke my heart,” said Lily Stevens, the dog’s owner. She told 8News she is still shaken after someone shot her beloved dog ‘Tucker’ outside her Farmville home on Lewis Road.

“He’s like my child and I love him more than anything,” she said.

Stevens says Tucker is at Cumberland Animal Hospital recovering from his injuries. According to the veterinarian, x-rays show the pellets fired from a shotgun remain inside Tucker’s body.

“He’s alert and stable at the moment,” Stevens said. “Unable to bare a lot of weight on one of his legs, the leg the bullet mainly through. He’s finally able to eat food and from what they’ve told us he’s really a happy, go lucky dog, and he’s very lucky to be alive.”

The family said they called 911 on Tuesday following the shooting. It wasn’t until a day after the shooting, an officer came to their home to file a police report. The family says the officer told them the shooting will not go unpunished.

8News reached out to the Cumberland County Animal Care and Control Unit in response to the shooting. Our requests for comment have not yet been returned. Animal Care and Control would like to hear from anyone who has information about the shooting, however, according to the family.

Stevens told 8News she and her dog have been inseparable for the last six years. Her pets are her family, she says, which is why the shooting has been hard to fathom.

“I’m definitely struggling, haven’t been able to sleep or been able to think very well,” she said. “Just extremely worried about him and I feel so bad for what he’s going through. No animal should deserve to go through this.”

Stevens’ message for pet owners is to “hold their animals close because you never know when something’s going to happen like this.”

As for Tucker’s recovery, the family can’t pinpoint how much longer the beagle will be in the hospital. Still, they’re grateful that he’s expected to live.

LATEST STORIES: