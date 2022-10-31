CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect wanted in connection to the shooting homicide of a 25-year-old in the town of Farmville is now in custody, according to the Farmville Police Department.

At around 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 20-year-old Tai’Juan Williams was taken arrested in Buckingham County without incident.

Williams was wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Sunday evening in the 800 block of Early Street. Officers were dispatched to the location shortly before 7:30 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired into the residence.

Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. EMS pronounced the victim — now identified as 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose of Farmville — dead at the scene.

Police remained at the scene throughout the night to interview witnesses and gather evidence. As a result of the investigation, warrants were issued for Williams’ arrest.

Williams was wanted for first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police warned the public that Williams was to be considered armed and dangerous.

Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Hampden-Sydney College Police Department, Longwood University Police Department, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Corrections all assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. D. A. Ragland at 434-392-9259 or the Farmville Emergency Communications Center at 434-392-3332.