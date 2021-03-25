Farmville Police detective steps up to plan burial for veteran without family

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — In January, the Farmville Police responded to a call for service for the death of Robert Garrad Jr. Police shortly learned that Garrad was a Vietnam Veteran and didn’t have any family to claim his body.

So by code, the Prince Edward County Sheriff paid for Garrad’s cremation, according to a press release.

Typically that’s where the investigation would have ended. However, Detective Sammy Entrekin went to Chief Ellington and requested permission to reach out to the funeral home and the Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery in Amelia County.

“I certainly feel as though Detective Entrekin’s actions go beyond the call of duty and exemplifies the quality of officers serving the Farmville Police Department,” Chief Ellington said.

Through Detective Entrekin’s efforts, on Thursday, March 25 at 11 a.m., Garrad received the burial he deserved. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders, the Farmville Police Department, Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office and members from local Veterans’ groups escorted Garrad’s remains to the Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery.

Happening Now- A police escort for a local Vietnam Veteran. He had no family to lay him to rest so a Farmville Detective stepped in @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/U4bYVvs5Qo — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) March 25, 2021

