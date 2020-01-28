Farmville woman reunites with officers who saved her from burning car: ‘You are my angels’

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Farmville woman pulled out of a burning car in November was reunited Tuesday with the officers who saved her life.

Sherby Lee said she passed out behind the wheel and doesn’t remember much but that she was seconds away from death when two guardian angels pulled her to safety. Early in the morning on Nov. 14, Lee’s car burst into flames.

“I felt bad, I felt funny. I felt unusual, like something doesn’t feel right,” Lee recalled.

Though she doesn’t remember everything, the incident started when Lee was headed to the emergency room because she wasn’t feeling well. Suddenly, she couldn’t breathe and needed to pull over. Lee somehow managed to drive herself three more miles before crashing.

“I went over three bridges, trees, there was everything,” she said. “So, God had the steering wheel.”

Farmville Patrol Officers Dalton Foley and Olivia Martin found an unconscious Lee when they arrived at the scene.

“You take a half second, gather your thoughts and then get to work,” Foley said.

Foley was able to cut Lee’s seat belt and together the officers dragged her to safety.

“I was terrified, and even now I even think if God hadn’t of put Officer Foley where he put him at that time, at that moment when that car blew up,” Lee said through tears, “I wouldn’t be here right now.”

A full circle moment happened for Lee on Tuesday as she was able to meet her heroes.

“I know God sent you to me,” Lee said. “You are my angels.”

Lee had a tube inserted to clear the smoke from her lungs, but miraculously she suffered no burns or broken bones. She’s only left with a small scar on her wrist.

“It’s really nice to meet her and her family today,” Foley told 8News. “We definitely feel that we were in the right place at the right time.”

Lee said doctors still don’t know why she passed out behind the wheel, but she could’ve had a heart attack. As they continue running tests, Lee told 8News she is eager to get back to work as a dialysis nurse.

