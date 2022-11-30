FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Less than a year after it signed off for its final broadcast, WFLO-AM out of Farmville will be returning to the airwaves on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Heart of Virginia Communications, LLC announced it had purchased Farmville’s WFLO-AM from former owner Educational Media Foundation (EMF). With this new purchase, Heart of Virginia Communications now plans to bring WFLO and its popular programming back to airwaves.

Listeners will once again be able to tune in and catch up on local news or enjoy rock, soul, beach music, the classics, gospel, and modern hits across many genres. New programs will be added to the lineup, as well as old favorites like the award-winning talk show “Call Flo,” which allows community members to call in live to ask questions and voice their opinions and concerns.

Popular on-air personalities like Christopher Brochon, as well as Francis and Chris Wood, John Staton III and Ron Moody will all return to air.

“Farmville has always been a radio town and we are so excited to re-launch WFLO for the people of Farmville and the surrounding area,” Brochon, who will serve WFLO as both General Manager and a DJ, said. “Our goal is to preserve the history and authenticity of the station and provide the community with the local news, information and entertainment they deserve.”

Listeners can expect to tune in to WFLO via 870 AM or livestream starting on Thursday, Dec. 1. Heart of Virginia Communications is also working on attaining a new FM frequency to go along with the AM station.

WFLO Radio was founded in 1947 and broadcasts across central Virginia. The station initially signed off for its final broadcast at the end of 2021, citing economic troubles that began with the recession in 2008 and were made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason it closed its doors.