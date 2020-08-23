Fatal crash in Caroline County on Saturday

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Caroline County on Route 207. According to VSP, A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash was lest than a mile east of Moncure Drive.

The driver, 35-year-old Melissa Bentley suffered life threatening injuries. There were four juveniles in the vehicles who were all transported to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center for treatment. Bentley succumbed to her injuries before she could be transported to the medical center along with the passengers. She was not wearing a seat belt.

VSP is continuing to investigate the crash.

