ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WRIC) — A fatal crash that occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Friday morning in Isle of Wight is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

Officers responded at 9:05 a.m. to calls of a head-on collision on Old Stage Road at Wrenns Mill Road. VSP is reporting that one person has been killed.

All lanes on Route 10 are blocked at this time.

